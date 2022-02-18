Do Karachi Kings Have the Longest Losing Streak in Franchise T20 Cricket? [List]

Pakistan Super League (PSL) 5 champions, Karachi Kings have had a horrid start to the ongoing PSL 7. They have lost all 8 matches in the season so far which extends their losing streak to 9 matches, including their defeat to Peshawar Zalmi in PSL 7 eliminator last year.

While Karachi have been horrible, to say the least, they still do have a chance to restore some pride as they face arch-rivals Lahore Qalandars in PSL 7 on Friday night. A win for Karachi will provide them with the bragging rights in the rivalry but a loss will bring their losing streak to an embarrassing 10 matches.

Karachi will be aiming to avoid defeat at any cost as they can become the sixth franchise in cricketing history to lose 10 consecutive matches.

Let’s have a look at the longest losing streaks in franchise T20 cricket:

Sydney Thunder – 19 Matches

Big Bash League outfit, Sydney Thunder currently hold the record for the longest losing streak in franchise T20 cricket. Sydney lost 19 consecutive matches in the first three seasons of BBL. Their losing streak started in the third match of BBL 1 and they ended their losing streak in the seventh match of BBL 3.

The team featured international stars such as Chris Gayle, Martin Guptill, Eoin Morgan, Ajantha Mendis, and Tillakaratne Dilshan in the three seasons. They are the only team in BBL history to go winless in a single edition.

St Lucia Zouks/Stars – 14 Matches

Caribbean Premier League team, St Lucia Zouks (formerly known as Stars) went on a 14 match losing streak lasting two seasons. They remained winless in CPL 2017 and ended their losing streak in the fifth game of the 2018 edition.

St Lucia Zouks/Stars were led by two-time T20 World Cup-winning captain, Darren Sammy while current West Indies T20 captain, Kieron Pollard was appointed as captain from the 2018 season onwards.

Pune Warriors India – 11 Matches

Pune Warriors India is the first Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise on the list. They played in the IPL for three years from 2010 to 2013. They are widely recognized as one of the worst franchises in IPL history. They lost 11 consecutive matches under the leadership of Sourav Ganguly between IPL 2012 to 2013.

Their overseas contingent included the likes of Steve Smith Angelo Mathews, Michael Clarke, and Marlon Samuels. Indian superstar Yuvraj Singh was also contracted with the franchise but was unable to take part in the tournament as he was suffering from cancer.

Delhi Daredevils

Delhi Daredevils had a horrid run in IPL 2014 and 2015 as they lost 11 consecutive matches. They lost nine matches in IPL 2014 and then two more in 2015. Their first nine losses were under the leadership of Kevin Pietersen.

Delhi contained some big superstars in their time at the time. JP Duminy, Imran Tahir, Ross Taylor, and Pietersen provided the foreign firepower while the likes of Dinesh Karthik and Mohammad Shami formed the local core of the team.

Antigua Hawksbills

Former CPL franchise, Antigua Hawksbills was only active for two seasons in the tournament. They played in the first two editions before being replaced by current CPL champions St Kitts and Nevis. In the first two editions, Antigua went on a winless streak of 10 matches. They only won 3 out of their 16 matches in two seasons.

They were led by Marlon Samuels and had international superstars Saeed Ajmal, David Hussey, and Brad Hogg in their team.

Team Losing Streak Sydney Thunder 19 matches St Lucia Zouks/Stars 14 matches Pune Warriors India 11 matches Delhi Daredevils 11 matches Antigua Hawksbills 10 matches Karachi Kings 9* matches

