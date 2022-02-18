Toyota Sales to Witness Rapid Growth as Sindh Police is Buying Cars Worth Rs. 1.80 Billion

Sindh Police Department has prepared a financial overview, in which, the Inspector General (IG) Sindh has recommended a fund of Rs. 1.80 billion for the purchase of new police vehicles. According to the summary, the government has earmarked Rs. 170 million for the purchase of Police vehicles in the Financial Year 2021 (FY2021).

A media report claims that a summary has been forwarded for the aforementioned funds to purchase a total of 541 cars in the current fiscal year. Out of these vehicles, the police will use 245 new Toyota Hilux single-cabin pickup trucks as patrol vehicles and Quick Reaction Force (QRF) vehicles.

The department will also procure vehicles such as Hilux Double Cabins, Toyota Land Cruisers, Toyota Yaris, etc. for various purposes. It has also requested 10 250cc bikes and 196 125cc bikes for the city traffic police.

Toyota’s Sales

Toyota Indus Motor Company (IMC) is the second biggest automaker in Pakistan by sales. For the past two months, the company boasted sales of over 6,ooo units per month. In January 2022, Toyota IMC sold 6,797 units and recorded a Month over Month (MoM) increase of 9 percent and a Year over Year (YoY) increase of 25 percent in sales.

The aforementioned fleet purchases contribute largely to Toyota’s sales as for several entities, it is the preferred car company due to its reliable products.