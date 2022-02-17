SSGC Shuts Down CNG Stations in Sindh Once Again

Sui Southern Gas Company Limited (SSGC) has decided to shut down all Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) stations across Sindh. The stations had just opened on February 14 after two and a half months of closure, a media report stated.

An official notification from the company entailed the following announcement:

Keeping in view the winter gas load management and short supply of gas in SSGCL system, the availability of gas has decreased, resulting in depletion of line pack/low pressure in the system. In compliance with Sectoral Priority Order in force for gas load management, all CNG Stations in Sindh including those being operated on RLNG, well remain closed.

The company had paused gas supply for CNG stations from December 1, 2021, till February 15, 2022, as a part of the gas load management plan. According to an SSGC spokesperson, all the CNG stations will remain shut from 8 am on Friday, February 18, till 8 am on Monday, Feb 21.