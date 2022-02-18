OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G Launches With 64MP Camera and Expensive Price Tag

In July 2021, OnePlus launched Nord 2 5G, a sequel to the first Nord phone, and has now repackaged the Nord 2 core specs into a new device. The company has now introduced the OnePlus Nord Core Edition 2 5G, a toned-down version of the Nord 2 5G.
Design & Display
OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G features a 6.43-inch 90Hz AMOLED display. The handset is slightly slimmer at 7.8mm yet it manages to add in a headphone jack and microSD card slot that were previously missing from the Nord 2.
The Nord 2 5G is available in Gray Mirror and Bahama Blues color.
Internals & Storage
The device is powered by MediaTek’s Dimensity 900 paired with 6GB or 8GB of RAM while the internal storage is set at 128GB, expanded via the microSD slot.
The handset boots the old Android 11 with OxygenOS 11.3 on top.
Camera
The rear of the handset features a redesigned camera island with a 64MP main lens alongside an 8MP ultra-wide and a 2MP macro sensor.
The selfie camera has a 16MP lens instead of the 32MP of the Nord 2.
Battery & Pricing
OnePlus Nord 2 5G packs a 4,500mAh battery with 65W SuperVOOC fast charging. The company states it can charge 100% in only 32 minutes.
The baseline model with 6GB RAM and 128GB internal storage is available for $397. Sales in India start on 22nd February, while Europe gets it from 10th March.
OnePlus Nord Core Edition 2 5G Specifications
- Chipset: MediaTek MT6877 Dimensity 900 5G (6 nm)
- CPU: Octa-core
- GPU: Mali-G68 MC4
- OS: Android 11, OxygenOS 11
- Supported Networks: GSM / HSPA / LTE / 5G
- Display: 6.43 inches, AMOLED, 90Hz, HDR10+
- Memory
- RAM: 6GB or 8GB
- Internal: 128GB
- Card Slot: microSDXC
- Camera
- Rear: 64 MP, f/1.7 (wide) + 8 MP, f/2.2 (ultra wide) + 2 MP, f/2.4 (macro)
- Front: 16 MP, f/2.4 (wide)
- Colors: Gray Mirror, Bahama Blue
- Fingerprint Sensor: Under display, optical
- Face Unlock: Yes
- Battery: Li-Po 4500 mAh, non-removable, Fast charging 65W
- Price: $397