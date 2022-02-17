Google’s Latest Privacy Changes Could Hurt Facebook’s Parent Company Meta

Google is following Apple’s footsteps on updating the privacy settings of Android. This move could take a huge toll on Facebooks’ parent company Meta, especially when Apple’s privacy changes still continue to haunt the company. Apple’s previously made changes had caught many digital marketers and advertisers off guard because they let users avoid being tracked by third parties across apps.

Advertisement

ALSO READ Google Chrome OS Flex Announced for Old PCs and MacBooks

The search giant’s parent company, Alphabet, said in a statement issued on Wednesday, that it would be imposing new restrictions on apps that share user data with third parties along with certain other features that track user activity across multiple apps for marketing purposes.

The company further added that it would continue supporting its existing digital ad features for at least two years, in an attempt to buy advertisers some time before they must make changes.

Why it’s Big

With Apple dominating the app market through its iOS mobile platforms and Google through its Android app store, any major changes the companies make to either of their operating systems or app stores can leave a profound impact on the many developers and companies that rely on their software and ecosystems.

ALSO READ Google Chrome OS Flex Announced for Old PCs and MacBooks

In February, Meta pointed to Apple’s privacy updates as contributing to its disappointing financial results, sending its market value plunging nearly $200 billion. While the company is still carrying the burden, on Wednesday, Meta’s shares went down by an additional 2% to $216.54. Looks like it’s free for all in the tech sector after this.