Super Affordable OnePlus TV Y1S and Y1S Edge Launched

OnePlus recently unveiled the premium mid-range Nord CE 2 5G smartphone along with two new smart TVs – the OnePlus TV Y1S and Y1S Edge under the OnePlus TV Y series.

Design

OnePlus TV Y1S and Y1S Edge feature a bezel-less design with the Edge featuring a metallic coating on the bottom bezel with a unique shimmer touch. The two models are available in two different sizes – 43 inches and 32 inches with different resolutions.

The 43-inch variant features a Full HD display while the 32-inch model comes with an HD resolution. Both the television sets support HDR10+, HDR, as well as HLG format support for an impressive viewing experience.

Equipped with advanced Gamma Engine features, the smart TVs deliver real-time image quality optimization. The smart TV is TÜV Rheinland certified, meaning they are safe for the eyes.

Other Features

The TVs run Android TV 11, bringing several new features and can operate as a smart hub of home entertainment. A special Auto Low Latency Mode is also included for a better gaming experience.

The TVs also support smart voice control thanks to the Google Assistant. The Smart Manager feature on the OnePlus TV Y1S and Y1S Edge allows users to boost the TV’s system speed, free up storage space, and perform several other actions.

A Remote Diagnosis feature allows owners to identify and resolve issues remotely. The feature also allows users to contact the OnePlus service team to remotely access the smart TV.

Pricing

The OnePlus TV Y1S 32-inch model has a starting price of $220 while the 43-inch model is priced at $360. On the other hand, the OnePlus TV Y1S Edge begins at $226 with the 43-inch model retailing for $373.

OnePlus TV Y1S 32-inch will be available on 21 February via the official website OnePlus.in, Amazon.in and Flipkart.in.