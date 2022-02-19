Apple Unveils Powerbeats Pro NBA75 Ivory Earbuds Limited-edition

With a season-long 75th anniversary of the American National Basketball Association (NBA), Apple has unveiled a limited-edition Powerbeats Pro NBA75 Ivory earbuds for only $249.99. The yet-to-be unveiled earbuds are an important contribution to the history of club basketball in the United States.

On the 75th anniversary, NBA wishes to pay tribute to a vast array of stellar performers over the past seven decades.

The Powerbeats Pro earbuds are Apple’s tribute to thousands of NBA fans and are not significantly different from the regular model but feature adornments that serve a celebratory purpose.

The NBA75 Ivory earbuds offer up to 9 hours of activity on a single charge and offer sweat and water resistance. The earbuds can give 24 hours of activity attached to its charging case.

The buds also offer in-built Siri Voice Assistant support, volume/track controls on both buds, AutoPlay/Pause functionality, and many other features.

The earbuds are expected to be available for purchase soon, although Apple has not specified when. The Powerbeats Pro NBA75 Ivory earbuds may only be limited to the United States, Canada, and a few other regions with a huge NBA following.