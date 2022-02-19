Oppo A76 Announced With a Smooth Display and Big Battery for Cheap

Oppo has quietly unveiled another affordable handset in the international market. For $210 (Rs. 37,000), the Oppo A76 brings a 90Hz screen, a large 5,000 mAh battery, and a reliable camera setup.

The phone has only arrived in Malaysia for now, so it will be a while before it appears in Pakistan.

Design and Display

Oppo A76 is an entry-level phone and it becomes apparent if you notice the display. It is a 6.56-inch LCD panel with only 720p resolution, but at least it’s a smooth 90Hz panel. The surrounding bezels are quite noticeable and the punch-hole selfie camera sits in the top left corner. The fingerprint sensor sits on the side of the phone on the power button.

Internals and Storage

The main chipset here is the budget Snapdragon 680 chip, which is a 6nm upgrade over the Snapdragon 662/665 from previous generations. It is not built for taxing video games, but can easily handle casual titles and low graphics options on PUBG or CoD Mobile. The memory configuration paired with the SoC is 6GB/128GB without any microSD slot for expansion.

For software, you will get Android 11 with Color OS 11.1 on top.

Cameras

The main camera setup is quite basic. There are only two shooters at the back including a 13MP main sensor and a 2MP depth helper for portrait shots. Oppo hasn’t said anything about video recording capabilities, but 1080p resolution should be expected.

The punch-hole selfie camera is an 8MP snapper.

Battery and Pricing

The battery life on Oppo A76 should be impressive. The 5,000 mAh power cell is paired with 33W fast charging and the phone should easily last around 2 days of use since it only has a 720p screen and a budget SoC. Even if the phone dies, it will come back to life in only an hour thanks to 33W fast charging.

As mentioned earlier, Oppo A76 has been announced for $210 (Rs. 37,000) in Malaysia and should arrive in Pakistan in the upcoming months.

Oppo A76 Specifications