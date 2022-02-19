Islamabad Replace Injured Hasan Ali After Toss Against Lahore in a Rare Incident

Islamabad United’s main bowler, Hasan Ali has been replaced by Marchant de Lange right before the start of a crucial match against Lahore Qalandars, courtesy of Shaheen Afridi. Hasan Ali suffered an injury after the toss when the teams had been confirmed.

Islamabad United are in deep trouble with back-to-back injuries to key players. This time it was Hasan Ali who got injured after the toss between Lahore Qalandars and Islamabad United.

Since the teams were confirmed, Islamabad United required approval from Qalandars’ captain to replace Hasan Ali, according to rule 1.2.1. Displaying the true spirit of game, Shaheen Shah Afridi permitted the replacement of Hasan Ali with Marchant de Lange.

Hassan Ali developed an injury after the toss and we had no choice but to replace him with another player. We are deeply thankful to @iShaheenAfridi and the @lahoreqalandars for their #SpiritOfCricket and allowing us to play Marchant de Lange instead.#UnitedWeWin #HBLPSL7 — Islamabad United (@IsbUnited) February 19, 2022

Islamabad United have already lost their captain Shadab Khan, in-form batsman Colin Munro and young pacer Zeeshan Zameer due to injuries.

Islamabad United are currently ranked at the fourth spot on the points table, eyeing two vital points to qualify for the play-offs, while Lahore Qalandars will look to win against Islamabad United to end among the top two teams.

