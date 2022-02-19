Pakistani Fan Holding Virat Kohli’s Poster During PSL Match Goes Viral

Despite their bitter rivalry, cricket fans from India and Pakistan have a long history of respecting and appreciating each other’s teams. An example of this was seen on Friday as a fan in Pakistan holding Virat Kohli’s poster during the Pakistan Super League 2022 match between Multan Sultans and Quetta Gladiators went viral on social media.

The poster, which depicts a Pakistani fan hoping to see Virat Kohli score his 71st century in Pakistan, went viral on social media across the globe and left a message for peace lovers.” I want to see your century in Pakistan #Peace.” Virat Kohli scored his last international century in 2019 and his fans desperately want to see him crossing the three figures.

A Virat Kohli fan in PSL with the banner of, "I want to see your century in Pakistan, Virat". pic.twitter.com/XzHlBPq43A — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) February 18, 2022

The Indian batting great has never played in Pakistan despite representing India for nearly 14 years in international cricket. Indian cricket team last visited Pakistan in 2006 for a Test and ODI series where Pakistan won the Test series 1-0 while India won the ODI series by a margin of 4-1.

The former Indian skipper who recently relinquished captaincy has never played a Test match against Pakistan however, he has a solid record against Pakistan in white-ball cricket. The right-handed batter has scored 536 runs at an average of 48.72 in 13 ODIs and 311 runs in 7 T20Is at an average of 77.75.