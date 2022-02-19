Updated World Test Championship Points Table After NZ’s Record Win Against SA

New Zealand took a 1-0 lead in the two-match Test series after defeating South Africa by an innings and 276 runs in the opening match. They also moved up to sixth place in the World Test Championship (WTC) points table after getting 12 vital points.

As per the latest points table released by International Cricket Council (ICC), Sri Lanka are at the top spot after a recent 2-0 victory against West Indies while the 2021-22 Ashes winner, Australia are at the 2nd spot on the points table.

ALSO READ Pakistan Head Coach Opens Up on Australia’s Historic Tour

However, Pakistan with 36 points have maintained their third spot while the defeat against New Zealand did not displace South Africa from the 4th spot of the points table. India, who recently lost the series against South Africa by 1-2, are at 5th while Bangladesh and West Indies are pushed to 7th and 8th spots respectively. England with 0-4 defeat in Ashes are at the bottom of the table.

Here are the current standings of the ICC World Test Championship (2021-2023) points table: