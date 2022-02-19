PSL vs IPL: Twitter Reminds India of IPL’s Payment Issues After Faulkner Saga

Australian all-rounder, James Faulkner, who represents Quetta Gladiators in the Pakistan Super League (PSL), announced his premature withdrawal from the tournament on Saturday, claiming that the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has failed to honor his contractual agreement regarding payments.

Immediately after the incident, Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) said in a statement that the cricket board and Quetta Gladiators have taken notice of James Faulkner’s false and misleading accusations.

Before the PCB or the concerned franchise issued the official statement regarding the matter, the Indian media reported the incident, showing just one side of the picture following which Pakistan Cricket Board and its franchise-based league faced severe criticism on social media.

Later on, Pakistan cricket Board released the official statement that the PCB had asked Faulkner to leave the tournament. It was also found that the Australian all-rounder is known for such incidents and has been in controversies in the past. The sources revealed that he had broken the chandelier of PC hotel in Lahore too, and thrown his personal belongings in disgust as well.

Last year, Australian batter, Brad Hodge had asked the BCCI about the money owed to him by the Kochi Tuskers Kerala for representing them in the 2010 Indian Premier League. He was responding to a claim in the ‘Telegraph’ that the BCCI had failed to pay the Indian women’s team their part of the USD 550,000 ICC prize money, the Australian cricketer had tweeted.

Indian media is jumping on the story without knowing the actual story or waiting for PCB's press release. Please remember this too. @bradhodge007 is still awaiting his IPL payment from years ago. These things could happen, but never in the PSL. #HBLPSL7https://t.co/i17sExJBvY — Farid Khan (@_FaridKhan) February 19, 2022

“Players are still owed 35% of their money earned from ten years ago from the IPL representing Kochi tuskers. Any chance BCCI could locate that money?” Hodge had tweeted. Rahul Dravid, S Sreesanth, and Mahela Jayawardene were among the players who represented the franchise, which was purchased for a whopping Rs 1,550 crore.