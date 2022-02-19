Punjab to Announce New School and College Timings Next Month

The Punjab government is considering revising the timings of schools and colleges in the province from next month in view of the increased daytime during summers.

Sources within the School Education Department (SED) have confirmed that the department has proposed all District Education Authorities (DEAs) to change the operational timings from 8 AM to 2 PM.

Respective DEAs are expected to meet next week to deliberate over the SED’s proposal. In case all DEAs approve the proposal, the new timings of schools and colleges will take effect from 1 March.

Note here that SED had revised the timings of all schools and colleges in the province to 8:45 AM to 2:45 PM with the onset of winters on account of decreased daytime.

ALSO READ National Social Media Coordination Working Group Meets With Meta to Discuss Digital Transformation Efforts

Earlier this month, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Lahore had reduced the timings of schools and colleges near Gaddafi Stadium in view of the second leg of the seventh edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

Under the directives, all public and private schools and colleges near Gaddafi Stadium and along its route open at 8:45 PM but close at 1 PM. Normal timings will be reinstated after the PSL 7 final.