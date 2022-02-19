NHA Revenue Grew by 128% in The Last Three Years: Murad Saeed

National Highway Authority’s (NHA) revenue increased by 128 percent to Rs. 107 billion, in the last three years, as announced by the Minister for Communications and Postal Services, Murad Saeed, on Thursday.

Speaking at a news conference in Islamabad, he said that despite the FATF’s restrictions and COVID-19 constraints, his ministry met all 88 targets meted out by Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan.

“I received [an] appreciation certificate from PM Imran Khan on the back of my performance in three years,” he added.

Minister Saeed claimed that the incumbent government has built more road infrastructure at lower costs while the Pakistan Post’s international performance index has increased by more than thirty points.

He also revealed that the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz’s (PML-N) and the Pakistan Peoples’ Party’s (PPP) media cells had initiated defamation campaigns against him and his family in order to affect his performance.

He remarked that such attempts will not deter him from “exposing the corruption of [the] Sharifs and [the] Zardaris”.

Via Business Recorder