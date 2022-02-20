English Football Club Wishes Azhar Ali on 37th Birthday

Test cricketer Azhar Ali turned 37 yesterday. Besides getting greetings from all around the cricket fraternity, Azhar Ali also received birthday wishes from Crystal Palace Football Club.

Wishing Azhar Ali on his 37th birthday, the club shared pictures of the veteran cricketer from the field of football. In the pictures posted on their official Twitter handle, Azhar Ali can be seen donning the Crystal Palace kit.

While greeting Azhar Ali on his birthday, the Crystal Palace Football Club wrote, “Happy birthday to Pakistan Cricket’s star and friend of Crystal Palace Football Club and Dr. Zafar Iqbal.” Zafar Iqbal is a sports health consultant and a close friend of Azhar Ali.

The 37-year-old has been named in the Test squad for the historic series for Australia’s tour of Pakistan after a long break. Azhar Ali celebrated his birthday in the training camp ahead of the series.