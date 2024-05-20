Shahid Afridi Praises Virat Kohli’s Interest in Visiting Pakistan

Former Pakistan cricket captain Shahid Afridi on Saturday expressed his appreciation for Indian cricket star Virat Kohli’s willingness to visit Pakistan. Afridi’s remarks came during a tape-ball cricket event in Karachi, where he warmly welcomed Kohli’s gesture.

“I expected such a statement from Virat. I welcome Virat, whether he comes to the PSL or with the Indian team,” Afridi said confidently, showing his approval of Kohli’s open-minded stance.

Virat Kohli’s interest in visiting Pakistan first came to light during a video call in 2022 with Pakistani mountaineer Shehroze Kashif. During the conversation, Kohli expressed his hope to visit Pakistan soon, noting the growing trend of international figures traveling to the country.

“Give my regards to your family and all your friends. Hopefully, we will visit Pakistan soon; everyone’s started visiting now,” Kohli told Kashif.

In addition to his comments on Kohli, Afridi also voiced support for young Pakistani opening batter Saim Ayub, highlighting the importance of nurturing new talent in the national team.

“Saim has a lot of talent. I hope he performs well. Pakistan needs a batter who can play well in the first six overs,” Afridi remarked, emphasizing Ayub’s potential.

Saim Ayub is currently in England with the Pakistan squad for a four-match T20I series against the host nation, set to begin on May 22. The team arrived in England on Wednesday, fresh off a 2-1 series victory over Ireland.

Following their series with England, the Men in Greem will travel to the United States for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024. The 2009 champions will kick off their campaign against co-host USA on June 4, followed by a highly anticipated match against arch-rivals India on June 9.