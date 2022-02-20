Updated PSL 7 Points Table After Quetta’s Victory Over Karachi in Match 28

Follow the updated PSL points table 2022 here.

Quetta Gladiators needed a win by a huge margin to keep them in the hunt for the last PSL playoff spot. Karachi had other ideas as they stepped in to ruin the party but ultimately fell short by 23 runs.

Quetta had a mild start to their innings as they were unable to score at a high run rate due to the sluggish nature of the pitch. Star English opener, Jason Roy did his best and helped Quetta to a competitive total of 166/4.

Karachi got off to a fine start, perhaps their best in the tournament. Babar and Clarke started smoothly before they lost wickets in quick succession. Karachi were unable to recover as they were restricted to 143/8.

Here’s the updated PSL 7 points table:

Team Matches Won Lost N/R Points Net Run Rate Multan Sultans 9 8 1 – 16 +1.226 Lahore Qalandars 9 6 3 – 12 +0.852 Peshawar Zalmi 9 5 4 – 10 -0.381 Islamabad United 9 4 5 – 8 +0.101 Quetta Gladiators 10 4 6 – 8 -0.708 Karachi Kings 10 1 9 – 2 -0.891

