Here’s What Honda CR-V 2023 Will Look Like [Images]

A recent patent filing revealed by Vanhoe Rage could be the world’s first clear preview of the upcoming 2023 Honda CR-V, just like the BRV and HR-V were revealed a few years ago.

This image gives Honda fans a clearer look at the upcoming SUV and comparing it with earlier spied models validates the assumptions that this is the new CR-V, especially if you consider the design of its grille and headlights.

It was initially speculated that the SUV could be the American-spec HR-V (as opposed to the international version) but the idea can now be dismissed as Honda has given a preview of what the upcoming HR-V will look like, but it is nowhere like this patent concept.

However, more information about the next-generation Honda CR-V remains a well-guarded secret but it’s sure to be a big hit once it launches due to its popularity.

Presently, the current-generation CR-V is available in Malaysia at prices starting from Rs. 5,887,339 (RM 139,912.53) for 2WD to Rs. 6,855,051 (RM 162,910.18) for the 4WD variant (1.5 TC-P 4WD).

Via wapcar