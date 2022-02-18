Honda Planning to Launch an SUV to Rival Toyota Corolla Cross

Honda has a fleet of future models aimed at the crossover SUV market and is building a new crossover with a combination of features similar to the compact HR-V and the midsize CR-V, according to reports from Japan.

While it is unnamed for now, it is sure to rival the popular SUVs in the market, including the Toyota Corolla Cross, the Haval Jolion, and the Subaru XV.

The new crossover is speculated to bridge the gap between the Vezel and the CR-V. The Japanese automaker may stop manufacturing the CR-V at the end of the year and introduce three new Honda SUVs, including this crossover.

Two renderings of the next Honda crossover have been revealed by the popular Japanese website Best Car Web, and while they are unverified, the crossover’s design aesthetics are obvious. Also, the grille and one-piece tail lamps appear similar to the current HR-V.

It is intriguing that the design elements of the SUV are also similar to those of the BMW iX EV. According to reports, the new crossover will probably have its official introduction between June and September 2022.

The upcoming SUV will be built on the same platform as the new Civic 11th generation and will be powered by an identical 1.5-liter turbo, four-cylinder petrol engine as well. Besides this, Honda is expected to launch a gasoline-electric hybrid powertrain variant equipped with self-charging.

Although nothing is set in stone, given that the assumptions are from a Japanese publication, they could be true.

Meanwhile, Honda’s future SUV competitors are being developed as well, and a couple of them could be made available internationally by the end of the year, indicating that things are going to get riveting on this front.