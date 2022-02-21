Punjab Announces a Change in Summer Vacation Schedule for 2022

The Punjab government has reportedly extended summer vacations for all public and private schools across the province by one month.

According to media reports, the current academic year will end on 31 May instead of 31 March. The new academic year will stretch from 1 August 2022 to 31 March 2023. Students will get a two-month summer break, instead of one, from 1 June to 31 July 2022.

Further, the provincial government has also decided to revise the timings of schools and colleges in the province from March in view of the increased daytime during summers.

Sources within the School Education Department (SED) have confirmed that the department has proposed all District Education Authorities (DEAs) keep school timings from 8 am to 2 pm.

Previously, the education department had revised the timings of all schools and colleges to 8:45 am to 2:45 pm with the onset of winters on account of decreased daytime.

On the other hand, the SED has also decided to start second shift classes in 4,000 public schools to educate over five million out-of-school children in Punjab.

The department has prepared an estimate of Rs. 3 billion for upgrading schools in this regard. The project will start in the next financial year.