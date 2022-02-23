Cooperation in Energy Sector on Top of PM’s Agenda During Moscow Visit

Federal Minister for Energy Hammad Azhar Wednesday said Pakistan and Russia will discuss ways to boost cooperation in the energy sector during the highly anticipated visit of Prime Minister Imran Khan to Russia.

While talking to the media, before leaving for Russia along with the prime minister’s entourage, the minister said that there was potential for further enhancing cooperation with Russia in the energy sector.

He said that a number of Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) projects were also already under discussion between the two countries. He said that discussions are at an advanced stage on these projects and the premier will hold talks regarding these projects with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The minister said that due to the spike in oil and gas prices in the international market, buyers are looking for diversified avenues of supplies.

Hammad Azhar said that Russia is the largest energy supplier in the world and wants to invest in Pakistan’s energy sector. The minister informed that discussions on the Pakistan Stream Gas Pipeline project will also take place during the visit.