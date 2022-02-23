Massive Fire Engulfs Orient Factory in Lahore

A fire broke out at Orient’s local electronic plant on Multan Road, Lahore, destroying machinery and raw materials.

Sources told ProPakistani that the electronic warehousing facility of Pakistan’s leading home appliances manufacturer caught fire during late hours, and black smoke could be seen spreading in the distance.

ALSO READ Car Parking Shed Collapses at Civil Aviation Authority’s Headquarters

Firefighting units were called to the location, and measures to put out the fire persisted for several hours after the rescue workers arrived. Due to the presence of incendiary/ignitable material on-site, the fire spread to other parts of the factory, momentarily threatening to set ablaze a nearby petrol station.

Sources told ProPakistani,

The fire started at Orient’s electronics warehouse, but we haven’t been able to pinpoint where it started. There’s no way of knowing whether or not the fire spread to the apparel facility. So far, there have been conflicting accounts. But all will be revealed tomorrow.

The factory was set ablaze as a result of a circuit malfunction. The inferno got bigger due to the presence of plastic and other material. Other reports revealed that around 55 rescue workers were involved in the operation, which included the deployment of two specialist vehicles, three rescue vehicles, eight fire extinguishing vehicles, two ambulances, and rescue bikes.

To recall, a similar event occurred in Karachi’s Korangi Industrial Area a few weeks ago, when a fire broke out in an industrial unit, partially destroying the structure.

Several hours later, firefighters were able to put out the fire. As per reports, there were no injuries recorded as a result of the incident.