Vivo’s First Foldable Phone to Launch This Year With Flagship Specs

Smartphone companies are slowly entering the foldable phone market one by one. Samsung lead the charge with the Galaxy Z Fold series and then came Huawei, Motorola, Xiaomi, Oppo, and others.

Naturally, it’s time for yet another company to join the fray. Vivo could be the next name in line as a Chinese tipster has shared details on the brand’s first foldable smartphone, the Vivo Nex Fold.

The tipster talks about the foldable phone’s battery specs and size. He claims that Vivo Nex Fold will come with a 4,600 mAh battery and a combination of 50W + 80W fast charging. This charging combination is “not the largest, but very luxurious”. This likely means that it may not be the fastest charging tech available on a foldable phone, but it’s likely an advanced charging technology.

Foldable phones feature a dual-cell battery setup, which means there are two power cells connected to work as one. According to the tipster, it will combine into a total of 4,600 mAh, but there is no official confirmation as of yet.

An older leak claimed that the Vivo Nex Fold will bring a 5x periscope zoom camera. These cameras are usually reserved for flagship-grade phones, so it’s clear that the Vivo Nex Fold will be no less than a premium foldable, similar to Samsung Galaxy Z Fold.

And since the leaks are starting to become common in the rumor mill, there is a high chance that Vivo’s first foldable will launch this year.