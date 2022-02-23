Xiaomi 12 Lite Might be a Fusion of CIVI And Xiaomi 12 – Leak

Previously, some of the major specs of the Xiaomi 12 Lite series surfaced online. Now, four months later, a recent report from the same source reveals a new update regarding this upcoming lineup.

According to reports, Xiaomi 12 Lite series will be a single smartphone that will exclusively be available in a single ‘Global’ variant. This will be contrary to the previous rumors that suggested that the smartphone might arrive in two variants, one of which will be available across all important markets, while the other variant will only be launched in China.

ALSO READ Xiaomi Redmi Note 11S is Getting a 5G Model Soon

The report further reveals that the Chinese smartphone manufacturer has codenamed the handset Taoyao, having a model number of L9. The device is expected to fall in line with the Xiaomi CIVI and Xiaomi 12 series, in terms of the spec sheet and design.

Xiaomiui has even shared a concept render of the upcoming smartphone. The source reveals that the smartphone is tipped to come with a 6.55″ 3D curved OLED display that will support a standard refresh rate of up to 120Hz. The device will also make use of an in-screen fingerprint sensor for biometrics.

A Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G+ might power the phone or an even more powerful Snapdragon 7xx series chipset, however, which of these makes it to the final product, we’re yet to see. For photography, it will house a triple camera setup consisting of a 64MP Samsung ISOCELL GW3 primary sensor supported by an ultrawide unit and a macro shooter. At the software end, the phone is expected to boot MIUI 13 based on Android 12.

ALSO READ Xiaomi Will Break Fast Charging Records Once Again [Leak]

Furthermore, a variant of this device codenamed Zijin with a telephoto camera instead of a maco snapper was expected to release exclusively in China but Xiaomiui now states that these versions of the phone have recently been canceled.

While there’s no official statement from the company regarding the launch or the detailed spec sheet of this upcoming smartphone, we do expect to hear more about the device in the upcoming weeks.