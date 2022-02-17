Xiaomi Will Break Fast Charging Records Once Again [Leak]

Xiaomi is reportedly set to test out a 150W charging solution for smartphones. Past rumors suggested that the company had been working on the tech for quite some time and that Redmi phones with 150W charging support may soon be available in the market within this year.

The report neither highlights the specifics nor does it mention when development will complete or supply will begin. However, knowing Xiaomi it is likely that the tech will soon be widely available.

Previous reports have also highlighted that the Xiaomi Mix 5 packs a number of cutting-edge technologies and it is suspected that the smartphone may feature 150W charging support.

The company has already launched K50 Gaming Edition offering an impressive 120W fast charging support.

Another tipster, Digital Chat Station also took to Weibo and commented that Xiaomi is pushing the boundaries of fast charging technology.

The Redmi K50 Gaming Edition can charge in 17 minutes with 120W fast charging. The 150W charging support is likely to offer even shorter charge times. The tipster also added that Xiaomi has already developed a fast-charging solution and is almost ready for mass production. Digital Chat Station also added that Realme will use Oppo’s 160W power adapters to charge its smartphone at 150W.