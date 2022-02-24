A New Moto Edge X30 is Coming Soon with an Under-Screen Camera

Motorola released its flagship smartphone with Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, the Moto Edge X30. The company is soon set to launch a special edition variant – the Moto Edge X30 Under Screen Edition. As the name says, the phone will have a selfie camera underneath the display.

The General Manager of Lenovo China’s Mobile Phone Business, Chen Jin, hinted that the device will be unveiled in China sometime in March. The executive also took to Weibo to reveal an image of the retail box of a special edition Moto X30 with an under-display camera sensor.

ALSO READ Samsung Announces a Fix for Galaxy S22 Ultra Screen Issue

ALSO READ Xiaomi’s Year Old Gaming Phone Has just Reached the Global Market

According to rumors, the handset will have a 6.7-inch OLED panel with 1080p resolution, a smooth 144Hz refresh rate, and a 576Hz touch sampling rate for snappy performance. It will also support HDR10+ and cover 100% of the DCI P3 color gamut for notable color accuracy. The fingerprint sensor will be underneath the display.

Powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC, the Edge X30 Under Screen Edition will have up to 12GB RAM and 256GB internal storage.

The handset will feature a triple-camera setup with a 50MP main sensor. It will boot Android 12 and will pack a 5,000mAh battery with fast charging support.