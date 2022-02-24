Rozee DEVFEST Brings Together Experienced Software Developers from Leading Companies

Rozee, Pakistan’s leading career platform, held its very first DEVFEST in collaboration with event host Dukan.pk with great success on February 22, 2022. DEVFEST is an invitation-only professional networking forum for Software Developers and tech professionals to meet each other from across organizations for learning and collaboration.

Rozee held DEVFEST as a means to bring developers under one roof to share and celebrate their work in this digital era which is revolutionizing almost every industry. The invite-only event garnered an amazing response with an overwhelming number of applicants out of which about 200 software programmers were accommodated due to space restraints. The developers that attended possessed various skillsets such as full-stack developers, JavaScript, React.js, React Native, LAMP, MERN, and other front and back-end development. Rozee DEVFEST invited Dukan to host and sponsor the debut event. These will be held on a regular basis and Rozee welcomes new organizations to host future events.

“Rozee’s DEVFEST is a social and professional networking event for developers to meet industry colleagues and exchange ideas relating to tech and development. This is the very first of the series with each event to be hosted by an exciting company who we invite to showcase and talk about the tech they are building for group learning,” said Shahid Kazi, CEO of Rozee. “We at Rozee believe that all of our successes and progress can be amplified through coming together and working collectively as a whole. Thus it is essential that networking platforms such as DEVFEST are present to encourage a sense of camaraderie between industry professionals to share ideas and learn from each other” said Shahid Kazi, CEO of Rozee,” he added.