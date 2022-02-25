Pakistan Army Promotes Two Hindu Officers to Colonel Rank

In an unprecedented development, Pakistan Army has elevated two Hindu officers serving as Major to the rank of Lieutenant Colonel, making them the highest serving Hindu officers of the Pakistan Army.

According to details, Major Dr. Kelash Kumar and Major Dr. Aneel Kumar have been promoted to the post of Lieutenant Colonel after the Pakistan Army Promotion Board approved their promotions.

Lt. Col. Dr. Kelash Kumar and Lt. Col. Aneel Kumar belong to the Medical Corps. The former was born in 1981 in Tharparkar and joined Pakistan Army in 2008 while the latter was born in 1982 in Badin and joined Pakistan Army in 2007.

With the turn of the century, Pakistan Army allowed citizens from different religions to join it and serve the nation. Since then, scores of individuals practicing diverse religious beliefs have entered Pakistan Army and they are serving in different positions.