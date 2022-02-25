Prime Minister to Launch Secure Messaging App “Beep Pakistan” Next Week

Prime Minister Imran Khan will launch a secure and seamless messaging Application “Beep Pakistan” for government officials or employees on Monday. The objective of the App is to prevent leakage of government information.

Sources told ProPakistani that the National Information Technology Board (NITB), an attached department of the Ministry of Information and Technology, has developed the smartphone App with features, including chatting, voice calling, and video calling.

According to sources, the Minister for Information Technology has also announced to make the App mandatory for government officials. The Prime Minister, cabinet members, and others working in sensitive positions would utilize the messaging App.

The smartphone App resembles WhatsApp, however, its UI [user interface] has been developed with security threats and cyber-attacks in mind.

It is worth mentioning here that a global investigation found that India had targeted a phone formerly used by Prime Minister Imran Khan with spyware developed by an Israeli business, raising worries of broad privacy and rights violations.