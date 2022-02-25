Up to 50% of MS and Ph.D. Work Submitted in Universities is Plagiarized

Unemployed educated individuals in the country have resorted to producing fake and plagiarized MS and Ph.D. research papers for other students and teachers who have published them in international journals around the world.

This revelation has been made by the Vice Chancellor of the University of Health Sciences (UHS), Prof. Dr. Javed Akram, in a recent interview with a domestic news channel.

According to Prof. Akram, the business of producing ghost MS and Ph.D. research work has become rampant in the country and unemployed educated people are running it.

Anyone can get their hands on fake research papers and thesis in as little as Rs. 25,000 and South Punjab has turned into a hub of such businesses, with most of them based in DG Khan and Rajanpur.

Prof. Akram lamented that the fake research papers and thesis get easily approved by universities because of a lack of a robust mechanism to corroborate their authenticity. 30% of this work approved by public sector universities and 50% by private universities is fake.

He stressed upon Higher Education Commission (HEC) to take drastic measures to curb the practice which has tainted the name of the country in the field of academics around the world.

