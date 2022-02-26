Here’s the Schedule for 2021-22 Pakistan One Day Cup

The final tournament of Pakistan’s current domestic season, the Pakistan Cup, is scheduled to commence on 2 March. The 50-over tournament will include Pakistan’s six domestic associations and will be played in four cities, Multan, Islamabad, Faisalabad, and Lahore.

Pakistan Cup will be played on a double-league basis, where each team will face each other twice in the group stage. The top four teams at the end of the group stage will qualify for the semi-finals of the tournament.

ALSO READ Lahore Qalandars into PSL 7 Final After a Nail-Biting Finish

The knockout stage will commence on 28 March at Multan Cricket stadium. The final will be played on 31 March at the same venue.

Here is the full schedule of the tournament: