Here’s the Schedule for 2021-22 Pakistan One Day Cup

The final tournament of Pakistan’s current domestic season, the Pakistan Cup, is scheduled to commence on 2 March. The 50-over tournament will include Pakistan’s six domestic associations and will be played in four cities, Multan, Islamabad, Faisalabad, and Lahore.
Pakistan Cup will be played on a double-league basis, where each team will face each other twice in the group stage. The top four teams at the end of the group stage will qualify for the semi-finals of the tournament.
The knockout stage will commence on 28 March at Multan Cricket stadium. The final will be played on 31 March at the same venue.
Here is the full schedule of the tournament:
|Date
|Match
|Venue
|2 March
|Khyber Pakhtunkhwa vs Central Punjab
|Faisalabad
|2 March
|Southern Punjab vs Sindh
|Multan
|2 March
|Balochistan vs Northern
|Islamabad
|4 March
|Balochistan vs Sindh
|Faisalabad
|4 March
|Khyber Pakhtunkhwa vs Southern Punjab
|Multan
|4 March
|Northern vs Central Punjab
|Islamabad
|6 March
|Balochistan vs Khyber Pakhtunkhwa
|Multan
|6 March
|Sindh vs Northern
|Islamabad
|6 March
|Central Punjab vs Southern Punjab
|Faisalabad
|8 March
|Southern Punjab vs Northern
|Islamabad
|8 March
|Balochistan vs Central Punjab
|Multan
|8 March
|Khyber Pakhtunkhwa vs Sindh
|Lahore
|10 March
|Northern vs Khyber Pakhtunkhwa
|Islamabad
|10 March
|Central Punjab vs Sindh
|Multan
|10 March
|Balochistan vs Southern Punjab
|Faisalabad
|13 March
|Balochistan vs Sindh
|Multan
|13 March
|Khyber Pakhtunkhwa vs Northern
|Islamabad
|13 March
|Central Punjab vs Southern Punjab
|Faisalabad
|16 March
|Khyber Pakhtunkhwa vs Sindh
|Islamabad
|16 March
|Northern vs Central Punjab
|Faisalabad
|16 March
|Balochistan vs Southern Punjab
|Multan
|19 March
|Khyber Pakhtunkhwa vs Southern Punjab
|Multan
|19 March
|Balochistan vs Central Punjab
|Faisalabad
|19 March
|Northern vs Sindh
|Islamabad
|22 March
|Balochistan vs Northern
|Faisalabad
|22 March
|Khyber Pakhtunkhwa vs Central Punjab
|Islamabad
|22 March
|Southern Punjab vs Sindh
|Multan
|25 March
|Balochistan vs Khyber Pakhtunkhwa
|Islamabad
|25 March
|Northern vs Southern Punjab
|Multan
|25 March
|Central Punjab vs Sindh
|Faisalabad
|28 March
|Semi-Final 1
|Multan
|29 March
|Semi-Final 2
|Multan
|31 March
|Final
|Multan