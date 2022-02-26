Here’s the Schedule for 2021-22 Pakistan One Day Cup

By Saad Nasir | Published Feb 26, 2022 | 1:14 pm

The final tournament of Pakistan’s current domestic season, the Pakistan Cup, is scheduled to commence on 2 March. The 50-over tournament will include Pakistan’s six domestic associations and will be played in four cities, Multan, Islamabad, Faisalabad, and Lahore.

Pakistan Cup will be played on a double-league basis, where each team will face each other twice in the group stage. The top four teams at the end of the group stage will qualify for the semi-finals of the tournament.

ALSO READ

The knockout stage will commence on 28 March at Multan Cricket stadium. The final will be played on 31 March at the same venue.

Here is the full schedule of the tournament:

Date Match Venue
2 March Khyber Pakhtunkhwa vs Central Punjab Faisalabad
2 March Southern Punjab vs Sindh Multan
2 March Balochistan vs Northern Islamabad
4 March Balochistan vs Sindh Faisalabad
4 March Khyber Pakhtunkhwa vs Southern Punjab Multan
4 March Northern vs Central Punjab Islamabad
6 March Balochistan vs Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Multan
6 March Sindh vs Northern Islamabad
6 March Central Punjab vs Southern Punjab Faisalabad
8 March Southern Punjab vs Northern Islamabad
8 March Balochistan vs Central Punjab Multan
8 March Khyber Pakhtunkhwa vs Sindh Lahore
10 March Northern vs Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Islamabad
10 March Central Punjab vs Sindh Multan
10 March Balochistan vs Southern Punjab Faisalabad
13 March Balochistan vs Sindh Multan
13 March Khyber Pakhtunkhwa vs Northern Islamabad
13 March Central Punjab vs Southern Punjab Faisalabad
16 March Khyber Pakhtunkhwa vs Sindh Islamabad
16 March Northern vs Central Punjab Faisalabad
16 March Balochistan vs Southern Punjab Multan
19 March Khyber Pakhtunkhwa vs Southern Punjab Multan
19 March Balochistan vs Central Punjab Faisalabad
19 March Northern vs Sindh Islamabad
22 March Balochistan vs Northern Faisalabad
22 March Khyber Pakhtunkhwa vs Central Punjab Islamabad
22 March Southern Punjab vs Sindh Multan
25 March Balochistan vs Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Islamabad
25 March Northern vs Southern Punjab Multan
25 March Central Punjab vs Sindh Faisalabad
28 March Semi-Final 1 Multan
29 March Semi-Final 2 Multan
31 March Final Multan

Also Read

close
>