Campus of COMSATS University to be Established in Kohat: Minister

Federal Minister for Science and Technology Shibli Faraz has announced the establishment of a campus of COMSATS University in Kohat.

In a video message, the minister said that in line with the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan, the Ministry of Science and Technology (MoST) is setting up the campus of COMSATS University in Kohat to facilitate the youngsters of erstwhile Federally Administered Tribal Areas (FATA). He said that students from far-flung areas will be able to get technical education at the campus.

The minister said that the ministry is currently working on the project and the campus will be of international standards. He added that the campus will be equipped with all the latest facilities including hostels. He further said that land has been acquired for the establishment of the campus and President Dr Arif Alvi will inaugurate it soon.

He thanked the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister and all other stakeholders who helped the ministry in this project.

The DDWP had approved the COMSATS University Kohat Campus on January 14, 2022. The total cost of the project is Rs. 1949 million and the ministry has proposed an allocation of Rs. 389 million for the next financial year.