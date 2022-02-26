Peshawar Police to Hire University Interns

Capital City Police (CCP) Peshawar and Peshawar University have reached an agreement under which the former will provide internships to the latter’s students to help them gain professional experience.

According to details, Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Peshawar, Abbas Ahsan, and Vice Chancellor (VC) Peshawar University, Dr. Mohammad Idrees, signed an MoU earlier this week in an official ceremony held in the university.

Under the MoU, Peshawar Police will hire the students of Peshawar University as interns in different police stations all over the provincial capital. In the first batch, 30 students from Social Work Department will be taken on board.

Peshawar Police will train the students to familiarize them with the working of the policing system and to gain professional experience to help them in the future. The students will also project a soft image of the police to bridge the gap between the public and police.

Capital City Police & University of Peshawar have signed an MoU to start a 6 week internship program at the Asaan Insaf Marakiz for students of Social Work Deptt. pic.twitter.com/lecyiFJNcy — Abbas Ahsan (@AbbasAhsan) February 23, 2022

Speaking after inking the agreement, CCPO Peshawar, Abbas Ahsan, said that Peshawar Police is delighted to have partnered with Peshawar University, adding that working with Peshawar Police will be a great experience for them.

While the MoU was signed on 23 February, the Federal Government relieved Abbas Ahsan from his responsibilities as CCPO Peshawar on 25 February. He leaves the provincial capital after serving it for over fourteen months.