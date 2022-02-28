Shaheen Afridi Breaks Steve Smith and Rohit Sharma’s Captaincy Record

Pakistan’s fast bowling spearhead, Shaheen Shah Afridi led Lahore Qalandars to their maiden Pakistan Super League (PSL) title on Sunday.

With this feat, the 21-year-old Shaheen became the youngest captain in the world to win a T20 tournament.

Shaheen Afridi (21 years) is the youngest captain to win a major T20 league in the world. Previous: Steve Smith (22 years) for Sydney Sixer in 2012 and Rohit Sharma (26 years) for Mumbai Indians in IPL in 2013. — Mazher Arshad (@MazherArshad) February 27, 2022

Previously, former Australian captain, Steve Smith, held this record. The Australian batter made this record when he led Sydney Sixers to their first Big Bash League (BBL) title in 2012, at the age of 22.

India’s all-format captain, Rohit Sharma is third on the list. Sharma was 26 years old when he led Mumbai Indians to their first Indian Premier League (IPL) title in 2013.

Here is a list of the youngest captains in the world with T20 trophies:

Captain Age (Title Win) Current Age Year of Title Win Franchise Shaheen Shah Afridi 21 years 21 years 2022 Lahore Qalandars (PSL) Steve Smith 22 years 32 years 2012 Sydney Sixers (BBL) Rohit Sharma 26 years 35 years 2013 Mumbai Indians (IPL)

Youngest PSL Captain with a Trophy

Shaheen is also the youngest PSL captain with a trophy. Last year, Multan Sultans skipper, Mohammad Rizwan, lifted the trophy at the age of 28 years.

Previously, Imad Wasim and Sarfaraz Ahmed won PSL titles in 2020 and 2019 at the age of 31 years. Misbah-ul-Haq was the oldest skipper, to lift the silverware at the age of 43 and 41 years, in 2018 and 2016, respectively.

Following are the youngest PSL-winning captains: