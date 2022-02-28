PCB Takes a Big Step to Promote Future Superstars of Pakistan Cricket

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has awarded 100 one-year contracts to junior cricketers in the 13 to 19 years age bracket as part of PCB’s Junior Development Programme. The players have been selected based on the potential to become future stars cricketers.

Alongside financial support, PCB will also invest in improving their cricketing skills while providing education, aiming to help them excel as international stars. With the contracts coming into effect, the 100 contracted players will be earning a monthly retainer of Rs. 30,000 each.

ALSO READ PCB Forced to Revise Pakistan’s Test Squad for Australia Series Yet Again

Scholarships will be provided in top schools and colleges/universities. Technical education will also be provided and a comprehensive cricketing skill acquisition plan will also be followed by the youngsters.

The 100 contracts have been divided into five categories:

Total contracts for U-19: 45

Total contracts for U-16: 25

Total contracts for U-13: 15

Special talent/nominated: 10

Contracts for Balochistan: 5

In order to be eligible to receive these contracts, a player must have represented his Cricket Association team in the same age group in the most recent national domestic season. However, players who are picked in special talent criteria must have played in the City Cricket Association tournaments. All players selected to represent Pakistan U-19 and U-16 teams (within one year) will also have earned the contracts.

ALSO READ PCB Announces Revised Squad for Australia Series

Criteria for U-19 Retainer Contracts

Top 15 batters in terms of runs in all formats of national U-19 cricket.

Top 10 fast bowlers in terms of wickets in all formats of national U-19 cricket.

Top six spinners, at least one of each skill (SLA, OB, LB, SLA/W), in terms of wickets in all formats of national U-19 cricket.

Top six all-rounders (three fast bowlers and three spinners) in terms of runs and wickets in all formats of national U-19 cricket

Top five wicketkeepers in terms of dismissals and runs in all formats of national U-19 cricket.

Top batter, fast bowler, and spinner one in each category from the previous U-19 national domestic season in all formats of national U-19 cricket.

Criteria for U-16 Retainer Contracts

Top eight batters in terms of runs.

Top six fast bowlers in terms of wickets.

Top four spinners at least one of each skill (SLA, OB, LB, SLAW), in terms of wickets.

Top two all-rounders in terms of runs and wickets.

Top two wicketkeepers in terms of dismissals and runs.

Top batter, bowler, and spinner one in each category from the previous U-16 national domestic season.

ALSO READ Here’s PSL 7 Final in Pictures

Criteria for U-13 Retainer Contracts

Top seven batters in terms of runs.

Top three fast bowlers in terms of wickets.

Top three spinners in terms of wickets.

Top two wicketkeepers in terms of dismissals and runs.

Special Talent Criteria (Nominated Category)

A total of 10 contracts will be given in this category. These contracts will be given to the players falling in the age group category of U-19 and U-16. A player may not have performed in the national and/or City Cricket Association U-19 or U-16 tournaments but must have played in these above tournaments to be eligible to receive a contract in this category. The following type of players may be picked for contracts in this category:

Unorthodox fast bowler.

Unorthodox spinner.

A fast bowler with pace, to be measured via speed gun.

Any other exceptional talent.

ALSO READ Here’s the List of All PSL 7 Awards and Prize Money

Contracts for Balochistan

In order to encourage players from Balochistan, a total of five additional contracts will be provided to players under the age of 19 years. Top batter, fast bowler, and spinner of the most recent national domestic season will receive these contracts. If the top performer is already on the list then the immediate next performer will be eligible.