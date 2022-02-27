List of All the Best Performers From PSL 2022 [Statistics]

The seventh edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) came to a close as Lahore Qalandars beat Multan Sultans by 42 runs to lift the PSL crown for the first time. The glittering tournament saw some world-class performances by top players from Pakistan and around the world.
The likes of Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Rizwan, Shadab Khan, Shaheen Afridi were brilliant for their respective teams as they showcased their class to the cricketing fraternity around the world.
The fans witnessed some incredible performances from their favorite superstars throughout the tournament. Let’s have a look at the best performers of PSL 7:
Most Runs
Fakhar Zaman finished as the leading run-scorer with 588 runs. He has scored seven half-centuries and one century in the 13 innings he played in the tournament.
|Player
|Matches
|Innings
|Runs
|Strike Rate
|Highest Score
|Average
|Fakhar Zaman (Lahore)
|13
|13
|588
|152.72
|106
|45.23
|Mohammad Rizwan (Multan)
|12
|12
|546
|126.68
|83*
|68.25
|Shan Masood (Multan)
|12
|12
|478
|138.15
|88
|39.83
|Shoaib Malik (Peshawar)
|11
|11
|401
|137.32
|58
|44.55
|Alex Hales (Islamabad)
|9
|9
|355
|147.30
|82*
|44.37
Most Wickets
Shaheen Afridi led his team to their first-ever PSL title. He was excpetional with the ball as well, picking up 20 wickets at an average of 19.70.
|Player
|Matches
|Innings
|Runs
|Wickets
|Best Figures
|Economy Rate
|Average
|Shaheen Afridi (Lahore)
|13
|13
|394
|20
|3/30
|7.57
|19.70
|Shadab Khan (Islamabad)
|9
|8
|207
|19
|5/28
|6.46
|10.89
|Zaman Khan (Lahore)
|13
|13
|386
|18
|4/16
|8.24
|21.44
|Shahnawaz Dahani (Multan)
|11
|11
|336
|17
|3/19
|9.33
|19.76
|Khushdil Shah (Multan)
|12
|12
|223
|16
|4/35
|6.89
|13.93
Most Sixes
The ‘Sultan of Singapore’ hit the most number of sixes PSL 7. Tim David struck 21 sixes off 143 balls he has faced in the tournament.
|Player
|Matches
|Innings
|6s
|Balls Faced
|Tim David (Multan)
|11
|11
|21
|143
|Fakhar Zaman (Lahore)
|13
|13
|20
|385
|Azam Khan (Islamabad)
|12
|11
|19
|209
|Shadab Khan (Islamabad)
|9
|8
|18
|165
|Rilee Rossouw (Multan)
|11
|10
|14
|164
Most Catches
Tim David took the most catches in the outfield in the tournament. David took 10 catches in 11 matches he played in the competition.
|Player
|Matches
|Innings
|Catches
|Catches/Innings
|Tim David (Multan)
|11
|11
|10
|0.909
|Iftikhar Ahmed (Quetta)
|10
|10
|9
|0.900
|Babar Azam (Karachi)
|10
|10
|9
|0.900
|Ben Cutting (Peshawar)
|9
|9
|8
|0.888
|Fakhar Zaman (Lahore)
|13
|13
|8
|0.615
Highest Individual Score
Jason Roy scored the highest individual score as he smashed 116 runs against Lahore in his first innings of the competition. Three centuries were scored in the tournament. Fakhar Zaman and Harry Brook were the other two batters to cross the 100-run mark.
|Player
|Opposition
|Runs
|Balls
|Strike Rate
|Jason Roy (Quetta)
|Lahore Qalandars
|116
|57
|203.50
|Fakhar Zaman (Lahore)
|Karachi Kings
|106
|60
|176.66
|Harry Brook (Lahore)
|Islamabad United
|102*
|49
|208.16
|Will Smeed (Quetta)
|Peshawar Zalmi
|99
|60
|165.00
|Will Smeed (Quetta)
|Peshawar Zalmi
|97
|62
|156.45
Best Bowling Figures
Quetta’s young fiery pacer, Naseem Shah registered the best bowling figures in a match this season. He took a brilliant five-wicket haul against Karachi Kings.
|Player
|Opposition
|Overs
|Runs
|Wickets
|Naseem Shah (Quetta)
|Karachi Kings
|3.3
|20
|5
|Shadab Khan (Islamabad)
|Quetta Gladiators
|4.0
|28
|5
|Shadab Khan (Islamabad)
|Karachi Kings
|4.0
|15
|4
|Zaman Khan (Lahore)
|Karachi Kings
|3.5
|16
|4
|Rashid Khan (Lahore)
|Karachi Kings
|4.0
|17
|4
Highest Total
Multan Sultans smashed the highest total in the season as they scored 245/3 against Quetta Gladiators on 18 February 2022. This was also the second-highest total in PSL history.
|Team
|Opposition
|Score
|Overs
|Run Rate
|Multan Sultans
|Quetta Gladiators
|245/3
|20.0
|12.25
|Islamabad United
|Quetta Gladiators
|229/4
|20.0
|11.45
|Multan Sultans
|Peshawar Zalmi
|222/3
|20.0
|11.10
|Multan Sultans
|Islamabad United
|217/5
|20.0
|10.85
|Multan Sultans
|Lahore Qalandars
|209/5
|19.4
|10.62
Lowest Totals
A depleted Islamabad United registered the lowest total in the tournament. Multan Sultans restricted them to just 105/7 in 20 overs.
|Team
|Opposition
|Score
|Overs
|Date
|Islamabad United
|Multan Sultans
|105/7
|20.0
|20 February 2022
|Multan Sultans
|Islamabad United
|111/4
|17.2
|20 February 2022
|Karachi Kings
|Quetta Gladiators
|113/10
|17.3
|29 January 2022
|Quetta Gladiators
|Karachi Kings
|115/2
|15.4
|29 January 2022
|Karachi Kings
|Multan Sultans
|124/5
|20.0
|27 January 2022
Note here that Multan Sultans (2) and Quetta Gladiators (4) were chasing the targets set by the opposition.
You can also check out the complete PSL schedule, updated PSL stats, and PSL squads here!