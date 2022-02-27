List of All the Best Performers From PSL 2022 [Statistics]

The seventh edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) came to a close as Lahore Qalandars beat Multan Sultans by 42 runs to lift the PSL crown for the first time. The glittering tournament saw some world-class performances by top players from Pakistan and around the world.

The likes of Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Rizwan, Shadab Khan, Shaheen Afridi were brilliant for their respective teams as they showcased their class to the cricketing fraternity around the world.

The fans witnessed some incredible performances from their favorite superstars throughout the tournament. Let’s have a look at the best performers of PSL 7:

Most Runs

Fakhar Zaman finished as the leading run-scorer with 588 runs. He has scored seven half-centuries and one century in the 13 innings he played in the tournament.

Player Matches Innings Runs Strike Rate Highest Score Average Fakhar Zaman (Lahore) 13 13 588 152.72 106 45.23 Mohammad Rizwan (Multan) 12 12 546 126.68 83* 68.25 Shan Masood (Multan) 12 12 478 138.15 88 39.83 Shoaib Malik (Peshawar) 11 11 401 137.32 58 44.55 Alex Hales (Islamabad) 9 9 355 147.30 82* 44.37

Most Wickets

Shaheen Afridi led his team to their first-ever PSL title. He was excpetional with the ball as well, picking up 20 wickets at an average of 19.70.

Player Matches Innings Runs Wickets Best Figures Economy Rate Average Shaheen Afridi (Lahore) 13 13 394 20 3/30 7.57 19.70 Shadab Khan (Islamabad) 9 8 207 19 5/28 6.46 10.89 Zaman Khan (Lahore) 13 13 386 18 4/16 8.24 21.44 Shahnawaz Dahani (Multan) 11 11 336 17 3/19 9.33 19.76 Khushdil Shah (Multan) 12 12 223 16 4/35 6.89 13.93

Most Sixes

The ‘Sultan of Singapore’ hit the most number of sixes PSL 7. Tim David struck 21 sixes off 143 balls he has faced in the tournament.

Player Matches Innings 6s Balls Faced Tim David (Multan) 11 11 21 143 Fakhar Zaman (Lahore) 13 13 20 385 Azam Khan (Islamabad) 12 11 19 209 Shadab Khan (Islamabad) 9 8 18 165 Rilee Rossouw (Multan) 11 10 14 164

Most Catches

Tim David took the most catches in the outfield in the tournament. David took 10 catches in 11 matches he played in the competition.

Player Matches Innings Catches Catches/Innings Tim David (Multan) 11 11 10 0.909 Iftikhar Ahmed (Quetta) 10 10 9 0.900 Babar Azam (Karachi) 10 10 9 0.900 Ben Cutting (Peshawar) 9 9 8 0.888 Fakhar Zaman (Lahore) 13 13 8 0.615

Highest Individual Score

Jason Roy scored the highest individual score as he smashed 116 runs against Lahore in his first innings of the competition. Three centuries were scored in the tournament. Fakhar Zaman and Harry Brook were the other two batters to cross the 100-run mark.

Player Opposition Runs Balls Strike Rate Jason Roy (Quetta) Lahore Qalandars 116 57 203.50 Fakhar Zaman (Lahore) Karachi Kings 106 60 176.66 Harry Brook (Lahore) Islamabad United 102* 49 208.16 Will Smeed (Quetta) Peshawar Zalmi 99 60 165.00 Will Smeed (Quetta) Peshawar Zalmi 97 62 156.45

Best Bowling Figures

Quetta’s young fiery pacer, Naseem Shah registered the best bowling figures in a match this season. He took a brilliant five-wicket haul against Karachi Kings.

Player Opposition Overs Runs Wickets Naseem Shah (Quetta) Karachi Kings 3.3 20 5 Shadab Khan (Islamabad) Quetta Gladiators 4.0 28 5 Shadab Khan (Islamabad) Karachi Kings 4.0 15 4 Zaman Khan (Lahore) Karachi Kings 3.5 16 4 Rashid Khan (Lahore) Karachi Kings 4.0 17 4

Highest Total

Multan Sultans smashed the highest total in the season as they scored 245/3 against Quetta Gladiators on 18 February 2022. This was also the second-highest total in PSL history.

Team Opposition Score Overs Run Rate Multan Sultans Quetta Gladiators 245/3 20.0 12.25 Islamabad United Quetta Gladiators 229/4 20.0 11.45 Multan Sultans Peshawar Zalmi 222/3 20.0 11.10 Multan Sultans Islamabad United 217/5 20.0 10.85 Multan Sultans Lahore Qalandars 209/5 19.4 10.62

Lowest Totals

A depleted Islamabad United registered the lowest total in the tournament. Multan Sultans restricted them to just 105/7 in 20 overs.

Team Opposition Score Overs Date Islamabad United Multan Sultans 105/7 20.0 20 February 2022 Multan Sultans Islamabad United 111/4 17.2 20 February 2022 Karachi Kings Quetta Gladiators 113/10 17.3 29 January 2022 Quetta Gladiators Karachi Kings 115/2 15.4 29 January 2022 Karachi Kings Multan Sultans 124/5 20.0 27 January 2022

Note here that Multan Sultans (2) and Quetta Gladiators (4) were chasing the targets set by the opposition.

You can also check out the complete PSL schedule, updated PSL stats, and PSL squads here!