Another OnePlus Phone is Coming With High-End Specs [Leak]

Earlier, OnePlus had announced the 10 Pro within its home market. Now, the Chinese manufacturer is expected to officially launch the OnePlus 10 Pro in the international markets as well by March or April.

Recently a reliable tipster, Digital Chat Station, has revealed that the company is also working on a mysterious new smartphone that will feature the upcoming Dimensity 8100 SoC and has also shared some of its key specifications.

Rumored Specifications

As per the leaks, the Dimensity 8100 powered upcoming OnePlus phone will support a 6.7″ OLED panel featuring a punch-hole cut-out for the selfie camera. While on the rear panel, the device will house a camera unit headlined by a 50MP Sony IMX766 primary sensor.

The tipster further revealed that the handset is expected to be equipped with a 4,500mAh battery, that will support 120W fast charging. That’s about all we know about this mysterious new handset so far. There’s no word, as of yet, on the rest of the specification of the device or the final moniker under which it’ll be released. Although, there is a possibility that this device may launch as the OnePlus 10 series smartphone in the Chinese market.

From what we’ve heard till now, the smartphone appears to be similar to the previously rumored, Realme GT Neo3, which is also expected to feature the Dimensity 8100 chipset. Reports have revealed that the GT Neo3 will house a 6.7″ OLED Full HD+ display that will offer a standard 120Hz refresh rate. The display will also house a punch-hole cut-out housing a 16MP selfie camera.

In terms of optics, the rear camera of the phone will feature an OIS-assisted 50MP Sony IMX766 primary sensor, that will be accompanied by an 8MP lens and a 2MP snapper. The handset may pack up to 12 GB of RAM with up to 512 GB of internal storage.