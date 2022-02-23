OnePlus Nord TWS Earbuds and “Oscar” in the Works

Numerous rumors have been doing the rounds claiming that OnePlus is working on a pair of Nord-branded truly wireless (TWS) earbuds to go with the brand’s mid-range smartphones.

Renders revealing the Nord buds recently came to light. However, sources reveal that the finalized product may be somewhat different than the renders, as they are based on live images of ‘final prototyping stage units.’

The Nord buds have a physical button with a gold hue, without touch controls. The touch control surface is marked with a gold accent with a very short stem.

The buds are expected to become official within the year and will fall right under the OnePlus Buds series of TWS earbuds.

OnePlus is also rumored to be working on a new phone that will be a part of its numbered flagship series – codenamed Oscar. The phone will debut in Q2, sometime between April and June.

The smartphone will likely be sold as the OnePlus 10. The company’s device lineup is constantly expanding with rumors expecting the release of a new Nord device, fitness bands, a smartwatch, and a tablet all set to launch within the year.