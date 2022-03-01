Chairman PTA Meets Secretary General ATP at GSMA Mobile World Congress 2022

The Chairman of Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA), Maj. Gen. (R) Amir Azeem Bajwa, and Secretary-General of the Asia-Pacific Telecommunity (APT), Masanori Kondo, held a bilateral meeting at the GSMA Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2022 on 28th February 2022.

The Chairman briefed the Secretary-General about the digital connectivity landscape in Pakistan, PTA’s efforts to bridge the digital gender divide, and major regulatory interventions by PTA such as cellular license renewals, spectrum auction, 5G preparations, spectrum rationalization, and state of the fixed-line sector and fiberization in Pakistan.

The Secretary-General appreciated the efforts of PTA to advance the digital transformation process in Pakistan and also offered to extend APT’s support for the gender inclusion initiatives, frequency information system, and capacity building. The Chairman expressed PTA’s willingness to host an APT event.

The leaders agreed to deliberate on the possibility of establishing a PTA-led training facility to offer technical and regulatory training for regional peers in standardization, spectrum management, and rural connectivity.