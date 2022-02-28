Tickets for First Three Days of Rawalpindi Test Against Australia Sold Out

The hype for the Australia series in Pakistan is at its peak as the tickets for the first 3 days of the opening Test match have already been sold out.

ALSO READ Imran Khan Knew Lahore Qalandars Would Win PSL 2022 a Month Ago

Australian Team has arrived in Pakistan after almost 24 years and the tour is set to be a memorable one. Cricket lovers in the country are elated on the prospect of seeing the stars of world cricket in front of their eyes. Following the excitement around the much-awaited tour, the tickets for the first 3 days of the Test match in Rawalpindi have been sold out online.

ALSO READ Australia Officially Appoints Pakistan-Origin Cricketer as Spin Bowling Consultant

Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium will witness the first Test match of the historic tour. Led by the world’s number 1 bowler, Pat Cummins, the star-studded Australian team will be in action on March 4. The tickets for the game till March 6 have been sold out. However, the seats are still available for the remaining two days of the first Test match.