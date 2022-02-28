Tickets for First Three Days of Rawalpindi Test Against Australia Sold Out

Published Feb 28, 2022

The hype for the Australia series in Pakistan is at its peak as the tickets for the first 3 days of the opening Test match have already been sold out.

Australian Team has arrived in Pakistan after almost 24 years and the tour is set to be a memorable one. Cricket lovers in the country are elated on the prospect of seeing the stars of world cricket in front of their eyes. Following the excitement around the much-awaited tour, the tickets for the first 3 days of the Test match in Rawalpindi have been sold out online.

Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium will witness the first Test match of the historic tour. Led by the world’s number 1 bowler, Pat Cummins, the star-studded Australian team will be in action on March 4. The tickets for the game till March 6 have been sold out. However, the seats are still available for the remaining two days of the first Test match.

