Updated World Test Championship Points Table as South Africa Closes Gap With Pakistan

South Africa bounced back to level the Test series 1-1 as they registered a massive 198 victory over hosts New Zealand in the second and final Test match between the two sides.

ALSO READ Tickets for First Three Days of Rawalpindi Test Against Australia Sold Out

Proteas were exceptional throughout the second Test as they took on the charge against the Kiwis. Opener Sarel Erwee set the tone of South Africa with a brilliant century in the first innings before Kagiso Rabada and Marco Jansen turned on the style with the ball in hand, picking up five wickets and four wickets respectively.

Wicket-keeper batter Kyle Verreynne scored a scintillating century for South Africa in the second innings and Rabada and Jansen steam-rolled through the Kiwi batting line-up to help them to a historic Test victory.

As a result, South Africa has closed the gap with Pakistan in the World Test Championship Points Table while New Zealand has further fallen behind India in the sixth spot.

Pakistan is currently in the third spot and will be aiming to move ahead of Australia in the second spot as they face off against each other in the three-match Test series starting on Friday, 4 March.

ALSO READ Jason Roy Refuses to Play IPL After Playing in PSL 7

Here are the current standings of the ICC World Test Championship (2021-2023) points table: (1 March 2022)