Jason Roy Refuses to Play IPL After Playing in PSL 7

Covid-19 restrictions have made life hard for the sportsmen since its outbreak. Players spend months in the bio-secure bubble which is no doubt a difficult time to face. In recent times, many players have skipped franchise cricket due to bio-bubble fatigue and the England opening batter, Jason Roy, is one of them.

The right-handed batter who was picked by Gujarat Titans for INR 2 crore at the IPL 2022 mega auction last month has refused to play in the upcoming IPL edition due to a bio-secure bubble and it will be the second time that Roy has decided to not play in IPL. In 2020, Jason had not joined Delhi Capitals for his personal reason where he was signed by the franchise for his base price of INR 1.5 crore.

Jason Roy had an impressive outing in the recently concluded Pakistan Super League where he was representing Sarfaraz-led Quetta Gladiators. His team did not perform well as they ended the edition at the fifth spot but the hard-hitter opener scored 303 runs in just 6 matches at an average of 50.50 and emerged as the leading runs scorer for his franchise.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India is yet to share the guidelines and protocols with the franchises but it is obvious that the players will be restricted to a bubble throughout the season. Taking part in IPL means that Roy would probably need to be away from his family for an extended period of time.

This year, the Indian Premier League has received some huge blows as some of the Australian key players will miss the first phase of the mega event due to the Pakistan Test series while some English cricketers will be busy in preparation for the England summer.