Here’s the Complete List of NADRA’s New Service Centers Across Pakistan

The National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) has expanded its coverage significantly to facilitate more and more citizens all over the country, Prime Minister Imran Khan has revealed.

Taking to Twitter, the premier penned that NADRA has inaugurated 88 new service centers across the country. The authority has opened its branches in tehsils where no center existed previously.

According to details, most NADRA centers have been set up in Sindh, followed by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Balochistan, Gilgit Baltistan, Punjab, Azad Jammu and Kashmir, and Islamabad and Rawalpindi.

Here is a detailed breakdown of the numbers of the newly opened NADRA centers.

Sr. No. Region NADRA Centers 1. Sindh 23 2. Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 16 3. Balochistan 13 4. Azad Jammu and Kashmir 12 5. Gilgit Baltistan 11 6. Punjab 11 7. Islamabad and Rawalpindi 2

To facilitate our citizens NADRA has expanded its outreach by opening 88 new registration centres including in tehsils where no centre existed before. The spread of the new centres: Balochistan 13, Sindh 23, KPK 16, GB 11, Punjab 11, AJK 12 & 1 each in Islamabad & Rawalpindi — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) March 2, 2022

Here is a region-wise breakdown of the newly opened NADRA centers.

District Name Number of NADRA Centers RHO Islamabad Islamabad 2 Gujrat 1 Attock 1 Bagh 2 Sudhnoti 1 Kotli 2 Jehlum Valley 2 Haveli 2 Poonch 1 Bhimber 2 Diamer 2 Skardu 1 Ghanche 3 Ghizer 2 Gilgit 2 Nagar 2

District Name Number of NADRA Centers RHO Karachi Sujawala 1 Thatta 2 Badin 1 Jamshoro 1 Tando Muhammad Khan 2 Tando Allahyar 1 Tharparkar 1 Umer Kot 1 Mirpur Khas 1

District Name Number of NADRA Centers RHO Sukkur Dadu 1 Khairpur 3 Ghotki 1 Shikarpur 1 Kambar Shahdad Kot 2 Larkana 1 Sukkur 1 Kashmore 1 Sanghar 1

District Name Number of NADRA Centers RHO KPK Buner 2 Peshawar 2 Kohistan 1 Mansehra 1 Bannu 2 Mardan 3 Lower Dir 1 Swat 1 Kohat 2 Lakki Marwat 1

District Name Number of NADRA Centers RHO Quetta Jaffarabad 1 Sibbi 1 Lasbela 1 Kech 3 Loralai 1 Harnai 1 Mastung 1 Washuk 1 Nasirabad 1 Chaghi 1

District Name Number of NADRA Centers RHO Multan Dera Ghazi Khan 1 Rahim Yar Khan 1