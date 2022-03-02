Here’s the Complete List of NADRA’s New Service Centers Across Pakistan

By Haroon Hayder | Published Mar 2, 2022 | 9:50 pm

The National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) has expanded its coverage significantly to facilitate more and more citizens all over the country, Prime Minister Imran Khan has revealed.

Taking to Twitter, the premier penned that NADRA has inaugurated 88 new service centers across the country. The authority has opened its branches in tehsils where no center existed previously.

According to details, most NADRA centers have been set up in Sindh, followed by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Balochistan, Gilgit Baltistan, Punjab, Azad Jammu and Kashmir, and Islamabad and Rawalpindi.

Here is a detailed breakdown of the numbers of the newly opened NADRA centers.

Sr. No. Region NADRA Centers
1. Sindh 23
2. Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 16
3. Balochistan 13
4. Azad Jammu and Kashmir 12
5. Gilgit Baltistan 11
6. Punjab 11
7. Islamabad and Rawalpindi 2
Here is a region-wise breakdown of the newly opened NADRA centers.

District Name Number of NADRA Centers

RHO Islamabad
Islamabad 2
Gujrat 1
Attock 1
Bagh 2
Sudhnoti 1
Kotli 2
Jehlum Valley 2
Haveli 2
Poonch 1
Bhimber 2
Diamer 2
Skardu 1
Ghanche 3
Ghizer 2
Gilgit 2
Nagar 2

 

District Name Number of NADRA Centers
RHO Karachi
Sujawala 1
Thatta 2
Badin 1
Jamshoro 1
Tando Muhammad Khan 2
Tando Allahyar 1
Tharparkar 1
Umer Kot 1
Mirpur Khas 1

 

District Name Number of NADRA Centers
RHO Sukkur
Dadu 1
Khairpur 3
Ghotki 1
Shikarpur 1
Kambar Shahdad Kot 2
Larkana 1
Sukkur 1
Kashmore 1
Sanghar 1

 

District Name Number of NADRA Centers
RHO KPK
Buner 2
Peshawar 2
Kohistan 1
Mansehra 1
Bannu 2
Mardan 3
Lower Dir 1
Swat 1
Kohat 2
Lakki Marwat 1

 

District Name Number of NADRA Centers
RHO Quetta
Jaffarabad 1
Sibbi 1
Lasbela 1
Kech 3
Loralai 1
Harnai 1
Mastung 1
Washuk 1
Nasirabad 1
Chaghi 1

 

District Name Number of NADRA Centers
RHO Multan
Dera Ghazi Khan 1
Rahim Yar Khan 1

 

District Name Number of NADRA Centers
RHO Sargodha
Bhakkar 1
Mian Wali 2
Khushab 1
Hafizabad 1
Faisalabad 2

 

