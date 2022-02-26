MediaTek is Bringing Flagship-Grade Performance in Affordable Phones Soon

MediaTek is working hard to take on Qualcomm in the high-end chipset market. The Dimensity 8000, 8100, and 9000 are expected to debut soon with flagship-grade performance, though the best part is that the D8000 and D8100 are meant for mid-range and high-end phones.

Chinese tipster Digital Chat Station revealed a few of D8100’s details in the past and now he has done it again. He says that the flagship-grade chip will be based on TSMC’s 5nm process and will support UFS 3.1 as well as LPDDR5 memory. There will be four Cortex A78 CPU cores tuned at 2.85Ghz and four Cortex A55 units at 2.0GHz.

There are conflicting reports on the GPU as the tipster says it will be a G510 MC6 while some have said it will be the G610 MC6.

In terms of overall performance, the Dimensity 8100 is going to be on par with the Snapdragon 888/888+, especially due to the GPU. GFX Bench ES 3.0 Manhattan test results show 170 fps, which puts the chipset in the same category as Qualcomm’s last-gen flagship SoC.

As mentioned earlier, we are likely going to see D8100 in mid-range and high-end phones in 2022. Digital Chat Station claimed that it’s launching as early as March this year, but there is no official confirmation yet.