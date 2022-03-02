Pakistan-Born Australian Bowling Consultant Tests Positive for COVID-19

Pakistani-origin Australian cricketer, Fawad Ahmad has tested positive for COVID-19 prior to the first Test match against Pakistan. Fawad Ahmad had been recently appointed as the spin-bowling coach by Australia for the historic tour of Pakistan.

Fawad Ahmad returned a positive COVID-19 result after he reached the team hotel on Monday after ending his PSL 7 campaign with Lahore Qalandars. Fawad Ahmad will be unavailable to the team since he will remain in isolation for the next five days.

Thus, the newly-appointed spin-bowling consultant will not be able to serve Australia in the first Test match starting on March 4 at Rawalpindi Stadium.

Australia had signed up Fawad Ahmad to assist the spin bowlers on the tour of Pakistan. Fawad Ahmad will join the team after two consecutive negative test reports and complete recovery from the symptoms of COVID-19. Furthermore, Australian players are being tested regularly to maintain a COVID-free environment during the series.