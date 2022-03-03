Bykea Collaborates with Shaukat Khanum to Facilitate in Donation Collection

Bykea and Shaukat Khanum Memorial Cancer Hospital and Research Centre (SKMCH&RC) are collaborating to facilitate donors by allowing easier and more convenient donations through Bykea Cash.

A formal partnership agreement signing ceremony was held on 28th February 2022. The agreement was signed in Karachi by Abdul Mannan, Chief Information Officer at Bykea, and Tariq Azam, Director Marketing of SKMCH&RC.

Since 1994, SKMCH&RC, built and funded by charitable donations from all across the country, has carried the torch for cancer diagnosis and treatment in Pakistan.

Bykea Cash has joined forces with SKMCH&RC as a donations collection partner for ease of community members to contribute to the cause.

Generous members of the community who are willing to donate to SKMCH&RC will now have the option to use Bykea online payments service through a card or can also call the Bykea driver-partner for cash donations.

Abdul Mannan, Chief Information Officer at Bykea, said, “Bykea has always been a community-built, community-led initiative to serve the communities. Through this collaboration with SKMCH&RC, Bykea aims to open its services for social development organizations to have convenient and efficient donation-logistics solutions.”

On this occasion, Tariq Azam, Director Marketing of SKMCH&RC, said, “Ramzan is the month of giving and it is one of the most important months when a lot of people are willing to donate and need assistance. In this regard, the agreement with Bykea will go a long way in supporting our mission of fighting cancer.”

“The unflinching support of our generous donors continues to help provide equitable access to quality cancer treatment to thousands of deserving cancer patients each year. We hope to continue this tradition in Karachi where we are building our third, and Pakistan’s largest, cancer hospital, which is expected to open at the end of 2023,” said he added.

Bykea, with an aim to simplify donations’ logistics for important causes, launches this partnership at the right time before Ramazan and pledges to make these solutions available to other social benefit organizations.