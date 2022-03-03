Fakhar Zaman Gives Hilarious Response to His Fans on ‘Virtual’ Selfie

Twitter remains one of the social media platforms that thoroughly engages fans and cricket stars. Fans across the world share a lot of posts including memes, pictures, videos, and whatnot, displaying their sense of humor and sarcasm.

A selfie from the cricket fans in the Pakistan Super League final could not stop Pakistan’s left-handed batter Fakhar Zaman to respond in a hilarious fashion.

ALSO READ PSL 7 Final: Lahore Qalandars Clinch Their First PSL Title

Cricket fans shared their ‘virtual’ selfie with Lahore Qalandars opener on the day of the PSL final with the title ‘Selfie with Fakhar Zaman’. In the selfie, the explosive batter was hardly visible as he was in the stadium while the fans had captured the photo in the stands.

Responding to the post, Fakhar Zaman wrote, “It was nice to meet you” and after it was uploaded on Twitter, the tweet drew hundreds of responses from fans.

It was nice to meet you 😆 https://t.co/vPxWvjqbmq — Fakhar Zaman (@FakharZamanLive) March 3, 2022

Fakhar Zaman emerged as the leading runs scorer in the recently concluded Pakistan Super League 7. The left-hander scored 588 runs in 13 matches at an average of 45.23. His PSL 7 campaign also included a hundred and seven half-centuries. His franchise, Lahore Qalandars, won the final for the first time in PSL history and he won the best batter of the tournament award.