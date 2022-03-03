Haripur University Closed to Cover Sexual Harassment Incident

The University of Haripur has been shut down till 7 March. While the administration has claimed that the campus has been closed on account of the Coronavirus outbreak, students have claimed that the administration is covering an incident of sexual harassment.

They have claimed that a male teacher had sexually harassed a female student and the student wing of a politico-religious party had planned to stage a protest against the incident.

According to details, a first-semester student of Public Health and Nutrition Department (PHND) had written to the Vice-Chancellor (VC), Dr. Anwarul Hassan Gilani, and accused Head PHND, Prof. Dr. Amjad Khan, of sexual harassment.

Although the VC had immediately formed a committee consisting of Dr. Abid Fareed, Dr. Sadaf Raja, and Dr. Shafiq Ahmad, the committee acquitted Dr. Amjad of sexual harassment charges without following due process.

Sources claim that the university’s former registrar, Dr. Shah Masood Khan, who has close ties with the accused, got involved in the case and forced the girl’s family not to pursue the case.

The committee only summoned Dr. Amjad who categorically denied the accusations and did not bother to summon the girl to hear her side of the story. While it exonerated the accused, it labeled the victim as a mentally unstable individual.

A quick look at her past academic record shows that the girl is an intelligent student and had secured more than 900 marks in both matriculation and intermediate.

However, the girl’s academic career has come to an unfortunate and premature end as her family has barred her from pursuing higher education any further.