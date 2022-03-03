Here’s How Pakistan Should Line Up in First Test Against Australia

Pakistan national team faces a selection dilemma with just under 24 hours to go for the first Test match against Australia. Pakistan’s Test cricketer of the year, Hasan Ali, and established all-rounder, Faheem Ashraf, have already been ruled out of the first Test and the absence of Abid Ali will also be felt at the top of the order.

This leaves Pakistan in a vulnerable position in three crucial spots in the Test line-up. Hasan Ali’s prowess with the ball and Faheem Ashraf’s crucial role as a third seamer and a lower order batter will have to be filled with a like-to-like replacement. While Abid was in supreme form, there are two capable openers in the form of Shan Masood and Imam-ul-Haq who will be able to replace him.

ALSO READ Stats Show Who Should be Abdullah Shafique’s Opening Partner in Australia Tests

Young fiery pacer, Naseem Shah has been added to the main squad and is expected to return to the playing XI. He will be tasked with filling the shoes of Hasan Ali while young all-rounder, Mohammad Wasim Jnr. is expected to make his Test debut for Pakistan and play the role of the all-rounder in the team.

Experienced pacer, Mohammad Abbas has not been considered to play a part, instead, he has been added as a reserve. Abbas’ exclusion from the side makes little sense in the Test format especially considering his exceptional record in the longest format of the game and the absence of Hasan Ali in the squad.

Playing Wasim Jnr. instead of Abbas might backfire in the bowling department. Let’s have a look at the comparison of both players in first-class cricket:

First-Class cricket only:

Player Matches Wickets Average Best Figures in Innings Mohammad Abbas 132 539 20.79 8/46 Mohammad Wasim Jnr. 7 20 24.85 4/65

Here is how Abbas has performed in Test cricket:

Player Matches Wickets Average Best Figures in Innings Mohammad Abbas 25 90 23.02 5/33

For all the talk of Wasim Jnr.’s batting prowess lower down the order, he has not yet performed with the bat in red-ball cricket. This clouded judgment that Wasim Jnr. is as good with the bat as he is in T20 cricket might lead to some major problems for Pakistan in the first Test.

Wasim Jnr.’s batting stats in First-Class cricket:

Player Innings Runs Average Highest score Mohammad Wasim Jnr. 12 147 14.70 29

ALSO READ Shan Masood Calls Out Renowned Statistician for Misinterpreting His Statement

Hasan Ali will also be missed in the bowling department. Hasan was magnificent in Test cricket in 2021. He finished as the third-highest wicket-taker in the world as he picked up 41 wickets at an average of 16.07 in 8 matches he played in the calendar year. However, Naseem Shah’s inclusion in the squad might be able to cover Hasan’s loss to an extent.

Here is the comparison of Hasan and Naseem in Test cricket:

Player Matches Wickets Average Best Figures in Innings Hasan Ali 17 72 21.59 5/27 Naseem Shah 9 20 42.45 5/31

Naseem’s record in Test cricket might not truly reflect his potential and his improvement over the past year. Despite this, his record in Pakistan is impressive.

Naseem in Pakistan:

Venue Matches Wickets Average Best Figures in Innings Pindi Cricket Stadium 2 7 25.57 4/26 National Stadium Karachi 1 5 20.40 5/31 Overall in Pakistan 3 12 23.41 5/31

As for the opening slot, Shan Masood has been in a sublime run of form and should be in the playing eleven for the first Test match.

Apart from the three spots left to be covered, Pakistan will go with their usual line-up which includes the likes of Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan, Azhar Ali, and Shaheen Afridi.

The bowling unit should comprise of three fast bowlers, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, and Wasim Jnr., and two spinners, Nauman Ali and Sajid Khan. Zahid Mehmood is likely to miss out.

ALSO READ England Women’s Captain Reveals Her Favorite PSL Team

Here is how Pakistan should line up in the first Test match: