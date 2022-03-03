Here’s Pakistan Cup Updated Points Table, Results and Today’s Schedule

The 2021-22 Pakistan Cup commenced on Wednesday as all six teams started their journey to fight for the coveted title. Defending champions, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa took on Central Punjab in Faisalabad, Northern and Balochistan went face to face in Islamabad and Southern Punjab and Sindh locked horns in Multan.

ALSO READ Shan Masood Calls Out Renowned Statistician for Misinterpreting His Statement

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa continued where they left off in the previous campaign as they defeated Central Punjab by 5 wickets. Central Punjab could only manage 215/9 in their 50 overs while KPK chased it down witth over 7 overs to spare.

Balochistan came out on top in a thrilling encounter against Northern. Norther scored 275/8 with Umar Amin scoring the first century of the competition. Balochistan chased down the target with 2 wickets and 5 balls to spare.

Sindh beat Southern Punjab in a nail-biting contest in Multan. The match was reduced to 42 overs in the first innings and to 23 overs in the second innings due to rainfall. Southern Punjab could only manage 159 runs in their 42 overs Sindh reached their target with just one wicket in hand as they won the match due to the DLS method.

Here is the updated Pakistan Cup points table:

Team Matches Won Lost Points Net Run Rate Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 1 1 0 2 +0.873 Balochistan 1 1 0 2 +0.114 Sindh 1 1 0 2 +0.043 Southern Punjab 1 0 1 0 -0.043 Northern 1 0 1 0 -0.114 Central Punjab 1 0 1 0 -0.873

Here is the Pakistan Cup schedule for day 2: